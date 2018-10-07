Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. A red velvet cake and a star-studded guest list: All the last minute details we’re learning about Princess Eugenie’s wedding.



In case you missed it, another royal wedding is upon us, and honestly we don’t what we did to deserve two royal weddings in the one year.

The Queen’s granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, will marry Jack Brooksbank on October 12 at Windsor Castle, the same place that Prince Harry wedded Meghan Markle in May of this year.

So, as the countdown is well and truly underway, more details have emerged of what we can expect on Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding.

The Queen’s granddaughter has requested that Sophie Cabot, a London-based cake maker, design her wedding cake. It will be a red velvet and chocolate, traditional cake. Cabot said in a statement released by the palace, “I am incredibly excited to be given this wonderful opportunity to create such a special and unique cake. It has been lovely working with Princess Eugenie and Jack and I really hope they enjoy the cake on the day.”

The guest list for the wedding is expected to be just as star-studded as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s, with Robbie Williams, George and Amal Clooney, Ellie Goulding and Sir Elton John all reportedly invited.

Buckingham Palace has also confirmed that internationally renowned singer Andrea Bocelli will perform twice during the ceremony.

Whilst unlike the now Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding won’t be televised in Australia, but we’re sure social media will be awash with stunning pictures from the nuptials.

2. First photo surfaces of Nick Cummins since The Bachelor finale aired.



Before The Bachelor finale, Nick Cummins fled the country, avoiding the usual run of media appearances done by the bachelor or bachelorette after their season finales end. Because in case you have been living under a rock, the Honey Badger chose no one and the nation wasn’t particularly happy about it.

His silence since the finale aired on Thursday night has been deafening, but the first photo of him completing the Kokoda track has emerged.

Nick was spotted on the trail with five other men who were walking to raise money for the Zahra Foundation. Nick is completing the eight day hike with his good friend James Brodie, who together are raising funds for the Grass Skirts Project. The initiative aims to increase gender equality and assist women in Papua New Guinea facing domestic violence.

3. Email reveals Gwyneth Paltrow’s blended surname with her new husband.



At this point, nothing Gwyneth Paltrow does surprises us.

Frankly, the mixing of her last name with her husband Brad Falchuk’s is one of her more tamer moves.

Her and Falchuk now refer to themselves collectively as a single entity. See, the two now go by the name, Faltrows, which was used when they set up a new email address for the two of them.

The email address was initially created so their friends could RSVP to their wedding – which has just come and gone – and hey, the name has a nice ring to it.

We wish the Faltrows a long and carefree future ahead of them, full of jade eggs and zucchini plants.

4. Sonia Kruger on the very awkward moment fans didn’t recognise her.



We’ve all been there.

You decide to embrace your inner beauty and label the day makeup free, until people start insisting you “look different” or begin asking if you’re sick or sleep deprived. No, no – this is just my face sans all the products.

Sonia Kruger went through a very similar experience when a fan didn’t recognise her, the Today Extra host revealed in an interview with The Sunday Telegraph.

“There is this place called Butchart Gardens on Victoria Island which has become a major tourist attraction and this bus load of Aussies turned up,” said Kruger.

An Australian man approached her with pure excitement, asking if she’d seen Sonia Kruger around because apparently the Aussie celebrity was at the Gardens. Uh.

When she admitted she was, in fact, the famous Sonia Kruger, he pinned his mistake on the fact she looked different without makeup. Good different, we hope.

5. Graham Norton shares the most bizarre request he’s ever had from a celebrity.

When a talk show goes to air, the end result looks effortlessly polished. It's the off-screen behaviour of guests, however, that draws a great level of intrigue. We want to know what they're really like.

Graham Norton, host of The Graham Norton Show, has revealed to Stellar Magazine some of the most insane requests his team have received from celebrities appearing on his show.

"We had someone once who required nine dressing rooms," he said.

"But we managed it, and then in the afternoon someone from their team came running into the production office saying, 'It’s a 911 situation. We need another dressing room.'"

Once again, the staff catered for the demanding celebrity, who he did not name.

The reason for the last-minute request?

"They want to charge their phone," was the reason they were given by the guest's manager.

Oh. That makes sense.

"That took our breath away," shared Norton. "How somebody’s life gets to that point, where they cannot be in the same room as their phone, is beyond me. We live like animals, sharing rooms with charging phones."

When asked about his worst guest, however, Norton was diplomatic.

"In a way I forgive the bad guests because no-one’s occupation is professional chat-show guest," he said.

To read what else the talk show host revealed about his guests, you can read the full article here.