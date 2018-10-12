For everything Princess Eugenie and the Royal Wedding, visit our Royal Wedding hub.

When Princess Eugenie’s bridal party takes the aisle – one young royal will make her wedding debut, and she might just be one of the cheekiest children in the family.

Zara Tindall’s four-year-old daughter Mia will be among the bridesmaids and page boys including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Robbie Williams’ daughter Theodora Rose Williams.

It will be her first appearance as a bridesmaid – she didn’t make the cut at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May.

So who is Mia Tindall?

The Queen’s great-granddaughter is the daughter of Mike and Zara Tindall.

She first caught our eye in 2016 when she, adorably, held The Queen’s purse during the official portrait of the Queen’s 90th birthday, seen below:

“She just did it,” a source at the palace told People at the time of the picture. “She just picked it up—it wasn’t staged. It was completely spontaneous,” they said.

Bubbly blonde Mia is certainly not camera shy, and she’s often seen pulling faces in pictures, so we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for her antics as a bridesmaid at the royal wedding today.

While Mia is 18th-in-line to the throne, she does not hold a formal title. This is because her mother Zara’s parents, Mark Phillips and Princess Anne, declined to give their own daughter a title, meaning no formal royal ranking passes down to Mia.

Zara has previously admitted she feels "lucky" that her parents made this decision.

“I’m very lucky that both my parents decided to not use the title and we grew up and did all the things that gave us the opportunity to do,” she previously stated.

Zara has a second daughter, Lena Elizabeth, born in June 2018.

Joining Mia in the bridal party will be Theodora Rose Williams, Princess Charlotte, Savannah and Isla Philips, and Eugenie's goddaughter Maud Windsor (daughter of actress Sophie Winkleman and Lord Freddie Windsor). Louis de Givenchy (the son of Olivier de Givenchy) and Prince George will be page boys.