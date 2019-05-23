News
Prince William's nickname for Princess Charlotte is 'Mignonette' and we have questions.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Prince George refers to himself as Archie, the royal grandchildren call the Queen Gan-Gan, and Prince William’s nickname for Charlotte is Mignonette.

It’s longer than her name and is also French, but it’s a name that he says and that she responds to, so it is, by all definitions, a nickname.

The new title was discovered in a video from the Chelsea Flower Show, filmed in Kate Middleton’s “Back to Nature” garden.

The video shows the four-year-old Princess, alongside her five-year-old brother Prince George, playing in the garden.

When Prince William calls Charlotte over to “give [him] a push” on the rope swing, he addresses her as “Mignonette” to which she responds “Yes?”

Interesting.

via GIPHY

According to Collins dictionary, the nickname is a variation of the French word mignon, which translates to “sweet” or “cute”. Mignonette means “dainty” or “darling” – similar to calling someone “sweetie” or “cutie”.

But it’s also a herbaceous plant with spikes of small fragrant green flowers.

Princess “Mignonette” Charlotte it is then.

Want more Mamamia stories? Sign up to our newsletters and get our best stories straight into your inbox.

Top Comments

bb a year ago

I bet they are kids who love watching minions and despicable me like all kids that age!

Guest a year ago

So what is all the fuss about? Why does the author "have questions" about this? And what are those questions?

