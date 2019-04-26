'Do you have a daughter?': 5yo Christchurch survivor's touching exchange with Prince William.

Three weeks ago, Alen Alsati couldn’t see, speak or eat by herself.

“I don’t know if my daughter is cold, or if my daughter is warm, [she’s] not replying to us at all, but we all waiting,” her father Wasseim Alsati told the Weekend Herald earlier this month.

Alen had been in a coma since March 15, when a gunman entered a Christchurch mosque, and claimed the lives of 59 people.

When she woke up, unable to recognise her family, her father said he “cried and cried.”

But on Thursday, Alen received a very special visit from Prince William.

“Do you have a daughter?” the five-year-old asked.

The Duke of Cambridge replied, “Yes, she’s called Charlotte.”

“What her name?” Alen asked.

“Charlotte,” Prince William repeated. “She’s about the same age as you.”

Charlotte will be four early next month.

William also met with Alen’s father, Wasseim, who was transferred to Auckland from Christchurch while still wounded to be by his daughter’s side.

The Duke will on Friday visit Christchurch’s hospital to meet with the five shooting victims still being cared for there.

On Thursday, Prince William also spoke to police and ambulance staff, offering words of support.

“Nothing really trains you for seeing it in real life,” he said, having once served as a pilot with the air ambulance service in Britain.

Afterwards, Police Commissioner Mike Bush told reporters staff had been “overwhelmed” by William’s message of support and his acknowledgement of their work.

“The emotion was quite palpable,” Bush said.

“If I could use his words to our staff which was: ‘A good friend doesn’t pick up the phone when people are in need, you travel to their place and you put your arms around them.'”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in an emotional speech said the event was a reminder of shared values after the terror attack.

“Let us recommit to always remembering our shared humanity, that there is more that unites us than divides us,” she said.

“Our sense of independence is as strong as our sense of responsibility to each other and not just as nation-states but as human beings.”

Visiting Christchurch’s attack survivors will now be the focus for the remainder of the Duke’s trip.

Apart from a last-minute public walkabout on Friday, events are expected to take a significantly more sombre tone than most royal visits.

The Prince will on Friday visit the city’s hospital to meet with a handful of those still being cared for, before meeting with the Muslim community at the city’s terror-struck mosques.

With AAP.