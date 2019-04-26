"An example to us all". Prince William's praise of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

New Zealand Prime Minister has been the subject of worldwide praise due to her strong, pragmatic and empathetic response to the Christchurch mosque shootings in March.

Oprah said women around the world should “channel our inner Jacindas” and her image was reflected on Dubai’s tallest building.

Now Prince William, on day two of a royal tour of New Zealand to meet with survivors of the terror attack, has added his name to list of leaders applauding Ardern for her action.

Jacinda Ardern has redefined what it means to be a leader in a time of crisis.

“Your Prime Minister showed extraordinary leadership for compassion and resolve,” he said in a speech at Al Noor Mosque, where 42 people lost their lives on March 15. “Providing an example to us all. ”

He told the crowd of about 160 survivors that when he woke up on March 15 and heard the news of Christchurch he could not believe it.

The prince also praised the New Zealand public for embracing love, instead of letting the attack divide them as the attack had hoped.

“In a moment of acute pain, you stood up, and you stood together. In reaction to tragedy, you showed something remarkable,” he said.

"An act of violence was designed to change New Zealand, but instead, the grief of a nation revealed, just how deep your wells of empathy, compassion, warmth and love truly run.

"You started showing what New Zealand really was, almost immediately. On the road outside these walls, people pulled their cars over and started caring for the victims even when they did not know if it was safe to do so.

"Your neighbours opened their doors as they were fleeing the violence. Your first responders apprehended the killer and immediately worked to save lives in the most challenging of circumstances.

"In the days that followed, thousands of bouquets of flowers filled public spaces in the city, brightening the darkest of moments."



He said Al Noor Iman Gamal Fouda was absolutely correct in describing the country as "unbreakable".

"On the map, New Zealand might look like an isolated land, but in the weeks that followed the 15th of March, the moral compass of the world was centred here, in Christchurch. You showed the way we must respond to hate. With love."

Prince William also spoke of other terrorist attacks, including the Easter bombings in Sri Lanka, calling for the world to unite in the fight back against extremism.

"Extremism in all its forms must be defeated," he said.