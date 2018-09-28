Prince William on the one thing he gets to do that makes Kate “immensely jealous”.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

To us mere mortals, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge look like they have the perfect marriage. But that doesn’t mean, like any other couple, they’re not prone to a little jealousy here and there.

With his wife Kate Middleton still on maternity leave, Prince William, who is currently on a solo tour in Africa, jokingly spoke about how the Duchess of Cambridge is envious she couldn’t join him on his trip.

And no, it isn’t because she wants to join her husband of seven years travelling across the globe. It’s for one simple reason that any (sleep-deprived) parent of a new baby will instantly relate to.

“I’m delighted to be visiting Namibia for the first time,” Prince William said during a speech at Tuesday night’s British High Commissioner’s reception in Namibia.

“I’m only sorry that my wife, Catherine, is not able to join me. She is immensely jealous. Particularly because I’m looking forward to a few good, uninterrupted nights’ sleep this week away from my wonderful children.”

While Kate remains in England with their three children – Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, three, and Prince Louis, five months – William is touring Africa, including Tanzania and Kenya, as president of the United for Wildlife organisation and patron of Tusk.

Kenya holds a special place in the Cambridges’ hearts as it’s the place where William proposed to Kate during a 2010 holiday.

Joking aside, the future King of England went on to praise the country for its conservation efforts.

“My visit to Namibia this week is focused on conservation,” William said. “This is an issue very close to my heart and I know is a matter of deep pride to you all as well. Your country is famous for its beautiful environment and wildlife. This is the reason why so many tourists, including tens of thousands of Brits, visit every year.”

“Tourism continues to grow year on year and in 2017 accounted for 100,000 jobs – with the potential to add many more. Protecting Namibia’s wildlife is crucial to realising this potential. I have been very lucky to see first-hand today in the Kunene region some outstanding conservation work,” he added.

We know William and his brother, Prince Harry, have long been fierce advocates against the hunting of African wildlife, especially elephants and rhinos.

But if William was hoping to catch up on his sleep, we highly doubt that happened. The royal, who arrived in Namibia on Monday, started his day at 5am on Wednesday and spent hours following rhino trackers in Kunene to find a black rhino. They did eventually spot it after five long hours.

Kensington Palace announced Wednesday that Kate will return from maternity leave to official royal visits on Tuesday October 2. She will be attending the Sayers Croft Trust’s Forest School and Wildlife Garden at Paddington Recreation Ground.

