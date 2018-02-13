On Tuesday’s episode of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, Paul Burrell, a former royal butler and confidante to Princess Diana, was asked by his fellow campmates if Prince Charles is indeed Prince Harry’s father.

The question of Prince Harry’s paternity has long been the source of unfounded, but compelling rumours, with conspiracy theorists convinced that Diana fell pregnant to her flame-haired lover, James Hewitt, during her marriage to the Prince of Wales.

Burrell shot the rumours down. "She didn't know James Hewitt when Harry was born. That's a fact. Five years into the marriage, she had Harry. And she hadn't yet met James Hewitt," he said simply.

The romance between Diana and Hewitt, at least, is matter of public record. In 1995, Princess Diana confessed, in an interview with BBC Panorama, that that she'd had an affair with the former army captain. Questions about Harry's parentage, and the timing of the affair, were raised as a result.

Those who continue to believe the chatter point to rather watery circumstantial evidence - both Hewitt and Harry have red hair and charismatic, cheeky personalities.

Those traits are also possessed, however, by Diana's redheaded brother, Charles Spencer.

However the timing of Harry's birth is the nail in the coffin of the theory. Harry was born in in September 1984, and Diana's affair with Hewitt is said to have begun the following year, 1985.

Regardless, the talk continues. Last year, Hewitt himself was drawn on the issue of Harry's paternity, in an interview Sunday Night.

When asked, "Are you Harry’s father?" his answer left no room for further questions. "No, I’m not," he stated.

As for the rumours, he said: "It sells papers. It’s worse for (Harry) probably, poor chap".