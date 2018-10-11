The 3 exes Prince Harry will run into at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to attend the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie tomorrow, and uh, things could get awkward.

You see, three of Harry’s ex girlfriends will likely be in attendance and naturally, he doesn’t have much to do with them anymore.

Chelsy Davy, the prince’s first love whom he dated between 2003 and 2010, and Cressida Bonas, one of Eugenie’s best friends’ who he dated from 2012 and 2014, will both be at the wedding.

Both were guests at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in May, but Vanity Fair reports a source as saying things could be… uncomfortable if they all run in each other now.

“Harry doesn’t speak to either of them anymore, they are part of his past, and he has moved on with a new life with Meghan. Eugenie is still very close to them both. I am sure he’ll be courteous and very civil to them both but it will be interesting to see Meghan’s reaction.”

Hmm.

Okay.

For seven years, Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy dated on-again and off-again, with Harry even reportedly considering proposing to his long-time girlfriend.

Davy was born in Zimbabwe to a millionaire South African safari farmer and a former model and beauty queen. Her father Charles is one of the largest private landowners in Zimbabwe.

The Prince met Davy when she was a boarder at Stowe School, a private school in Buckinghamshire. She went on to study at the University of Cape Town and later Leeds University.

They reportedly broke up because Chelsy struggled with being in the spotlight.

Speaking to The Times in 2016, she described royal life as "crazy, scary and uncomfortable".

"I found it very difficult when it was bad," she said at the time. "I couldn't cope, I was young, I was trying to be a normal kid, and it was horrible."

They broke up in 2010, and some two years later, Harry began dating Cressida Bonas, an English actress, dancer and model.

Bonas was the daughter of Lady Mary-Gaye Curzon and entrepreneur Jeffrey Bonas, and a granddaughter of Edward Curzon, 6th Earl Howe.

She came from money, and a lot of it. She was formally educated at - you guessed it - the Stowe School, and later - you guessed it - Leeds University.

After two years together, they broke up in 2014.

If that's not tough enough for poor Harry, a third 'ex' could show up.

Ellie Goulding was linked to Prince Harry in the summer of 2016, with the pair spotted "canoodling" together at the Audi Polo and it turns out she and Eugenie are BFFs.

The pop star and Princess Eugenie struck up a friendship years ago and even holidayed together in Jordan earlier this year. Goulding could possible even perform at the wedding, just like she did at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011.

Princess Eugenie and her fiance Jack Brooksbank will be married in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Friday.

More than 800 guests will gather in the 15th-century Gothic chapel, five months after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle staged their star-studded nuptials in the same venue.

Australians can watch the entire ceremony live from 7pm on Channel Seven at 7TWO on Friday 12 October... So keep a look out for Meghan and Harry and any awkward run ins.