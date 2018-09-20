Princess Diana's brilliant Saturday night ritual with her boys, William and Harry.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered. We’ve always had our suspicions that out of Princess Diana and Prince Charles, the former Duchess of Cornwall was definitely the ‘fun parent’. And the latest piece of information from her former butler, Paul Burrell definitely confirms things. Speaking to the Mirror, he said that in order to normalise Prince William and Prince Harry’s childhoods as much as possible, they stuck to an incredibly standard Saturday night ritual – McDonalds and reality TV.

“The three of them would nip to McDonald’s for a Big Mac and fries before coming back to watch Blind Date,” he described. “All three of them would squat on this massive, stuffed hippopotamus Diana had in her sitting room.” And while we didn’t pick Prince William and Harry for the reality TV types, it turns out they loved the British dating show hosted by Cilla Black. “They loved Blind Date and I’d hear them all screaming things like ‘Oh don’t pick him!’ and [the host’s catchphrase] ‘Lorra, lorra fun,'” said Paul. Reasons why we love Princess Diana… here are just a few. Video by MWN Princess Diana died in 1997 from injuries sustained in a car accident when Prince William and Harry were only 15 and 12 years old respectively. Her now adult sons have always spoken about her with great affection.

In 2006, Prince Harry co-founded the charity Sentebale which means ‘forget me not; in Sesotho and was chosen “as a memorial to the charity work of our own mothers, as well as a reminder to us all not to forget Lesotho or its children.”

Prince William has also spoken about his affection for his late mother.

“I applaud her for all her dedication and drive, and I think the infectious enthusiasm and all the energy she had really rubbed off on me,” he said.

The former butler-turned-author also shared details about photo albums the princess made for her sons.

“It was her giving them the story of their lives in pictures and they have their names in gold lettering on the front,” he said.

“When they got married and had children of their own, she wanted them to show them – and I’m sure that’s what William is doing with George and Charlotte.”

