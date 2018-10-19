The subtle motion Prince Harry made towards Meghan Markle people can't stop sharing.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal tour of Australia has been filled with heart-melting moments – but this sweet interaction captured by 101.9 Fox FM really made us swoon.

While in Melbourne chatting to artist Robert Young about his mural adorning the Fitzroy laneway they stood in, Prince Harry was seen holding Meghan’s hand with both hands.

Because holding hers with one simply wasn’t enough.

How. Adorable.

Many onlookers and fellow royal-watchers who saw the footage were also impressed by the small but telling display of love from the newlyweds.

“That is about the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen. Everybody portrayed him as a player and never would settle down but here he is absolutely 100% in love with his wife what a good man,” one fan observed.

“Too adorbs for words! SO sweet,” wrote another.

While another commented that their “unconditional love” was “so beautiful”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex later went inside the restaurant the mural was painted on and ate some modern Australian delicacies – like chargrilled kangaroo.

Day three of the royal tour also saw the couple meet lifeguards at a South Melbourne beach before visiting a primary school.