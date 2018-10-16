To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Hello.

Yes.

We have a royal scandal on our hands, people.

A royal scandal so big and definitely not completely made up ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ that it makes Fergie’s toe-sucking scandal seem almost… quaint.

You see, at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on the weekend Prince Harry looked a lil bit… peeved.

He definitely wasn’t his normal chirpy self.

The cameras even caught the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the middle of what looked like a heated exchange at one point.

Maybe they were fighting because Meghan got to wear a fun purple hat and Harry didn't. Maybe Harry looked sad because it was really windy that day and he just wanted to be at home watching his murders on Netflix.

Or maybe - just maybe - the couple were upset because they had just broken the most sacred of wedding no-nos.

They had upstaged the bride.

GASP.

You see, the theory goes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their pregnancy to the royal family just before the wedding. And the rest of the royals were unimpressed with their bride-upstaging ways.

And that's why Harry looked so glum.

This lil' theory is backed up by the fact that Sarah Ferguson then tried to steal Meghan and Harry's thunder.

Just 40 minutes after the official Kensington Palace Twitter account shared the news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were expecting, the Duchess of York tweeted about Eugenie’s wedding. Four times. You can see the tweets yourself below:

Prince Andrew's behaviour on social media also hints that there may be some animosity towards Meghan and Harry for the timing of their announcement.

He made no mention of the royal baby news on Twitter, instead tweeting a “happy birthday” message to his ex-wife and retweeting her message of love to his daughter and Jack.

Yep... we could be in the midst of a royal feud.

Or maybe Harry was just tired and Fergie was just really excited ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

Do you consider announcing your pregnancy at someone else's wedding a no-no? Let us know in the comments below.