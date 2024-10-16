Unpacking all the latest drama surrounding the Sussexes.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were certainly no strangers to controversy during their time as senior members of the British royal family.

With countless headlines about Meghan's alleged "unreasonable" behaviour, including her reported $200,000 baby shower in New York in 2019, and stories left, right, and centre that she and Kate Middleton did not get along, her time as the Duchess of Sussex was not an easy one.

This led to Harry and Meghan's official exit from the royal family in February 2021, with the palace releasing a statement about their decision to pull back from public life.

"Following conversations with the Duke, the Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service."

But it's clear their departure was not the end of drama for the couple as they continued to face backlash as new details emerged about their relationship with their staff and with the other royals.

Here's your guide to all the drama and scandal that has followed the Sussexes since they departed the royal family.

Another royal contradicts the story, October 2024.

Mike Tindall, the husband of Princess Anne's daughter Zara Phillips, married into the British royal family in 2011. In a snippet from his upcoming memoir The Good, the Bad & the Rugby — Unleashed, he shared that he found his life in the royal family "simple'.

"Believe it or not, marrying into the Royal Family was pretty easy for me," he wrote. "They were always nice to me, and I was always nice to them. Simple really."