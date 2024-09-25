When it comes to Meghan and Harry's bad press, the call could be coming from inside the house.

The plot has thickened, once again, for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Amidst the ongoing jam drama and royal photo scandal, the Duke and Duchess have found themselves at the centre of intense scrutiny. This time, because of an exposé published by The Hollywood Reporter.

Published last week, the article was entitled 'Why Hollywood Keeps Quitting on Harry and Meghan'. The piece explored allegations from "sources close to the couple" who claim Meghan, in particular, displays "difficult" and "unprofessional" behaviour towards her staff.

Harry and Meghan have since responded, with their reps denying the accusations and detailing the reports as false.

But now, the Co-Editor in Chief of The Hollywood Reporter has doubled down on every word.

"Our reporter spoke with a dozen people, most of them are people who work very close with the couple in varying capacities — now and previously," Maer Roshan told Access Hollywood, adding they "talked to one very high up source who works for the couple who said: 'everyone is terrified of Meghan Markle'."

Watch the Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary trailer. Article continues after video.