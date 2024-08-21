HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: 'This week, everyone's mad with Harry and Meghan for all the wrong reasons.'

Everybody's mad with Harry and Meghan.

That's Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.

Which is part of why people are mad. It's their titles. Harry has two, you see — Prince and Duke — despite his (many) public declarations that the royal family is a corrupt institution in cahoots with a morally bankrupt media. Meghan has one, Duchess, despite her (very) few public declarations that her time in the bosom of the royal family was disastrous for her mental health because of the relentless scrutiny, lack of support and racism.

Video via Mamamia.

People are mad at them for their money. The Prince-Duke and Duchess have been savvy enough to cut massive deals with the world's most prestigious content brands, including Netflix, Spotify and Penguin Random House, which has made them millions and millions of dollars, buying them a very big fancy house down the road from Oprah.

People are mad at them (this week) for being on tour in Colombia. Not "on tour" in a Taylor Swift kind of way, but on the kind of tour that only royal people undertake — the kind where you watch cultural performances and visit organisations doing good works, and wave at people in the streets and wear a lot of diplomatically selected local designers to receptions held in your honour. A royal tour without the titles. Oh, sorry, with the titles. Like an ALDI version of a brand-name royal tour. People seem really mad at them about that.