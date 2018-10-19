'How Meghan and Harry are making me feel my relationship is inadequate.'

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Raise your hand if you’ve felt personally victimised by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since they’ve been in Australia?

Not (just) because they’re taking over the news and causing traffic that makes it hard for you to live your life.

But because Harry and Meghan are the thigh gaps of relationships.

There, I said it.

Ever since the royal couple stepped off a private plane at Sydney Airport at the start of this week, they have not stopped touching each other and clearly just want to go back to whatever government building they’re staying at to do the intercourse.

But they can’t because they have to go to work, so instead they’ve given us moments like these:

They're #relationshipgoals and it's lovely to see.

But it also makes me feel like this:

Why? Because my relationship doesn't look like that. At least not everyday. Maybe every seven to 12 days it includes a third of that much adoration.

The other days, it's forgetting to respond to text messages and not being able to remember the last time you had sex or yelling at them for buying another PS4 when you already have one that works perfectly well and getting 'tipsy' on a Sunday at the pub then passing out when you get home and watching TV together and going to bed at 10pm and scratching each other accidentally with your toenails in the middle of the night.

Watching Prince Harry and Meghan on tour this week, you don't get to see any of that, and I can't help but feel like my relationship is fairly inadequate.

Some of us (myself included) are asking ourselves...

WHY DOESN'T MY PARTNER LOOK AT ME LIKE THAT? WOULD THEY HOLD AN UMBRELLA UP FOR ME IN THE POURING RAIN? WOULD I HOLD AN UMBRELLA UP FOR THEM IN THE POURING RAIN? DO WE EVEN LOVE EACH OTHER?! WHAT IS LOVE?

I'm comparing what my partner and I share to what they share, just as we all compare our bodies to other women's bodies on Instagram, our sex lives to the sex lives of our friends and our kids to the well-behaved kids in trolleys at the supermarket.

And pictures of thigh gaps to the flesh on our upper legs that rubs together and chafes sometimes.

Psst, here's a quick recap of Prince Harry and Meghan's PDAs on their Australian tour below.

Just as the idea everyone should have a thigh gap is fake news, public displays of affection aren't the only way to show love and affection.

Sometimes it's the quiet moments you share at home, or the glances that say everything you're thinking. For others, like Prince Harry and Meghan, it's a hand on the small of their back or leaning in close to whisper in each other's ears.

You can also sit somewhere between both of those and that's fine too.

That said, I might just text my partner back right now.

What do you think of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's PDAs? Tell us in the comments.