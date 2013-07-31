News
beauty

Porn sex vs real sex... explained with food

Do you enjoy bananas dipped in Nutella? How about warm chocolate topping on ice cream, or papayas?

Well, you might not feel so inclined to eat these items after watching this video demonstration - but you'll come away very well informed.

New York-based production company KB Creative Lab has decided to explain the crucial differences between porn sex and real life sex... using food. We guess that's fitting - food is often as good as, if not better than, sex. (The term 'food porn' exists for a reason, you know.)

The result is fascinating, amusing and cringe-inducing in equal measure. More importantly, it's an important reminder of the messy, hairy, amazing, un-Photoshopped realities of sex.

In fact, forget about sex ed - send THIS to the teenager in your life.

