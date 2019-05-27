The weather pod every parent needs for Saturday morning sport this winter.

If we’re being honest with ourselves, few parents excitedly jump out of bed to go to Saturday sport.

The sidelines of the soccer field are cold and wet, and bed is warm and dry.

But in the name of our children, we turn up, and it’s about to get a whole lot more attractive.

Meet the $79.99 MyPod Pop-Up Backpacking Tent.

The tent sits one person, and allows you to watch all the soccer in the world without getting a drop of rain on your head.

WHAT A WIN.

Unlike beach tents, the pod can tolerate freezing temperatures, strong winds, and heavy rain.

It's "fully enclosable" meaning you can zip the entire thing up when it gets chilly, and is can be up to 35 degrees warmer inside.

Oh, and it pops up and fold downs to the size of a backpack in a matter of seconds.

You can buy a double version if you and your partner are both going, and can even buy a chair pod to attach to the top of wheelchairs.

The reviews on the website are glowing.

"Kept me dry in the rain, warm in the cold and and safe from the sun. Easy to use," wrote one proud owner.

"This pod has saved me from all my kids cold weather soccer and baseball games!! Worth every penny!" wrote another.

All you need now is a hot cup of coffee and that's Saturday morning sport: sorted.

Want more Mamamia stories? Sign up to our newsletters and get our best stories straight into your inbox.