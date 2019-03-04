Working Out While Wearing Makeup & Can You Be Addicted To Lip Balm?

Trying to keep your makeup in place throughout the day is hard enough, you don't need to have that battle when you're exercising as well!

Kelly and Leigh chat whether it's bad for your skin to be wearing a full face of makeup when you work out.

And if you're reaching for your lip balm 10 times a day you probably think you're addicted, but Leigh has some hard truths on that.

Plus in our Spendy/ Savey segment Kelly shares her favourite affordable mascara which is a total bargain.

You can find all the products from today's episode here:

https://www.mamamia.com.au/is-wearing-makeup-to-the-gym-bad/





CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

