What The Hell Are Alphabet Creams?

Have you heard of the alphabet creams? You know, BB and CC all the way up to ZZ even. Kelly and Leigh chat about whether they're all just different names for tinted moisturiser or do they actually have different purposes.

Plus Leigh Campbell has admitted to washing her hair every single day, but is that really okay? She shares some of the advice she's been given from hair and scalp doctors when it comes to how often you should be lathering up your strands.

And in our Spendy Savey segment Kelly has discovered and old friend in the way of a bargain Maybelline product.

You can find all the products from today's episode here:

https://www.mamamia.com.au/bb-cream-vs-cc-cream/





CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter... https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/



