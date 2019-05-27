What Is Squalene And Should You Put It On Your Face?

If you’ve been hearing whispers of a miracle skincare ingredient called ‘Squalane’ (or Squalene), you’re not alone.



On this week’s episode of You Beauty, Leigh unpacks exactly what Squalane is, what it can do for your skin and in which beauty products you can find it.



Plus, a new mum who “hasn’t slept more than three hours in a row for 11 months” (ouch) asks Leigh and Kelly for advice on a basic skincare routine that won’t take too long. Of course, they obliged and came up with some skincare solutions for the weary and time-poor.



And in our Spendy Savey segment, Leigh recommends a $12 lipstick that’ll fast become your everyday lip, and Kelly shares why she loves a cult setting spray.



Every product mentioned on todays show is listed below;

Want more info on Squalane/Squalene? Read more here:

https://www.mamamia.com.au/the-ordinary-cleanser-squalane-australia/

Beaute Pacifique Defy Damage Skin Repair Serum, $80.

https://beaute-pacifique.com/au/product/defy-damage-skin-repair-serum/

Jurlique Herbal Recovery Signature Serum, $95.

https://shopstyle.it/l/3TEa

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Serum, $100.

https://shopstyle.it/l/3TGh

Dr. Lewinn's Eternal Youth Night & Day Serum, $59.99.

https://www.priceline.com.au/dr-lewinn-s-eternal-youth-night-day-serum-30-ml

Avène PhysioLift Smoothing Plumping Serum, $69.95.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/avene/avene-physiolift-smoothing-plumping-serum-30ml.html

Olay Complete Defence Daily UV Moisturising Lotion Sensitive SPF 30+, $14.99.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/59082/olay-complete-defence-daily-uv-moisturising-lotion-sensitive-spf-30-75ml

IT COSMETICS Your Skin But Better™ CC+™ Cream SPF 50+, $61.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/it-cosmetics-your-skin-but-better-cc-plus-cream-spf-50/v/fair

Leigh’s Savey: DB X Sarah Roza Moisturising Lipstick in Baby Cakes, $11.99.

https://www.dbcosmetics.com.au/db-x-sarah-roza-moisturising-lipstick

Kelly’s Savey: MineTan Bronze On Applicator Mitt, $7.99.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/84899/minetan-bronze-on-applicator-mitt

Leigh’s Spendy: NARS Lost in Lustre Face Palette, $75.

https://www.mecca.com.au/nars/lost-in-lustre-face-palette/I-037333.html

Kelly’s Spendy: MAC Prep and Prime Fix + Spray, $36.

https://www.maccosmetics.com.au/product/13825/32212/products/skincare/primers/prep-prime-fix

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart

