What Is Slugging And What Does It Have To Do With Vaseline?

'Slugging' is the K-beauty trend that involves smearing Vaseline all over your face, but... why?! Leigh and Kelly unpack this interesting beauty practice and exactly what it does to your skin.

Plus, if the man in your life refuses to wash his face, we have the best skincare products to get him looking after his skin.



And in our Spendy Savey segment, Leigh has a multi-use foundation stick you can pick up at the chemist.



*Disclaimer: The price for Leigh's Spendy product in this episode have recently gone up.

You can find all the products from today's episode here:

https://www.mamamia.com.au/what-is-slugging/

