The Tips Kristin Fisher Has For Your Lashes

Kristin Fisher is known for her skills with eyebrows, but when it comes to overall beauty she's got plenty of tricks up her sleeve.

In this episode she sits down with Leigh Campbell and shares the skincare routine and the products she uses to help with her rosacea.

Plus Kristin shares her, and her 6 year old daughter's, favourite sunscreen which she swears feels like a serum.

And in our Spendy Savey segment she chats about her favourite crystal deodorant that's under $10 from Woolies!

