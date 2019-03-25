The Subtle Eyeliner Trick For Thicker Lashes

Mastering eyeliner is tricky, but a bit of practice goes a long way.

In this episode, Leigh explains how to execute the eyeliner technique that'll help you fake thicker, luscious lashes.

We also debunk common shampoo myths, including if supermarket shampoo really is bad for your hair and how often you should be washing your hair.

Plus, Leigh shares her new favourite natural fragrance and Kelly lets us in on the teeth whitening strips that actually work.



*Disclaimer: The price for Leigh's Spendy product in this episode have recently gone up.

You can find all the products from today's episode here:

https://www.mamamia.com.au/what-is-tightlining/





CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart & Amelia Navascues

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter... https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

This episode of You Beauty is brought to you by INIKA Organic. Find out more at https://www.inikaorganic.com/au/