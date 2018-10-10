In Her Bag: Rachael Finch

Find all the products mentioned in this episode here:
https://www.mamamia.com.au/rachael-finch-ultraceuticals-review/
Rachael Finch is a TV presenter, author, mum and owner of the business Body By Finch.
In this episode, she chats about her favourite natural beauty products, the moisturiser she never gets on a flight without and the highlighter that has her glowing like a light bulb.
Plus in our Spendy/Savey segment, she shares her favourite night cream....watch out, it's a little pricey.
CREDITS
Host: Leigh Campbell
With thanks to Rachael Finch
Producer: Rachael Hart
GET IN TOUCH:
Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.
Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here…
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/?ref=br_rs
Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter… https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/
This show is part of the Mamamia Media Company.