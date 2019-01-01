News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

The Time-Saving Beauty Routine Michelle Battersby Swears By

you beauty

14 hours ago · 19 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Today’s guest, Michelle Battersby, is the CMO of Keep It Cleaner, an Aussie fitness and wellness empire that you’ve probably seen on Instagram. (FYI we also spoke to co-founders Steph Claire Smith here and Laura Henshaw here). 

Before that, she helped launch the dating app Bumble in Australia, so Michelle is no stranger to a hectic work schedule.

In this episode, Michelle tells Amy all about her time-saving, simple skincare and makeup routines, and the products that make her feel alive.

Plus, she shares some amazing Lady Startup recommendations, including a gorgeous lipstick from a cult brand in the Philippines. 

And in Spendy Savey, Michelle tells us about her fave body scrub that’ll make you feel pampered and delicious. 

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Spendy:

Savey: 

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

Guest: Michelle Battersby

ProducerLeah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group https://bit.ly/youbeautyfacebook

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

This episode of You Beauty is brought to you by QV - together we're stronger. 

More Episodes

The Time-Saving Beauty Routine Michelle Battersby Swears By

19 minutes  ·  14 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Retinol Vs. Retinoid: What’s The Difference?

23 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Humidity-Proof Beauty Tips With Magdalena Roze

29 minutes  ·  20 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Uh, Does Toner Actually Do Anything?

18 minutes  ·  18 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kirsten Carriol Created a Superbalm With A Cult Following

29 minutes  ·  13 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bags & Blemishes: Exactly How To Use Your Concealer

19 minutes  ·  11 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Perfect. Tan. Every. Time. Jules Von Hep’s Top Tanning Rules

31 minutes  ·  06 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why Is My Hair Falling Out After Pregnancy?

19 minutes  ·  04 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Laura Henshaw’s Dry Skin Skincare Routine

22 minutes  ·  29 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

My Makeup Hasn’t Expired… Has It?

20 minutes  ·  27 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kristie Dash: Inside The Bag Of A New York Beauty Editor

22 minutes  ·  22 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

No Seriously, How Do I Get Rid Of My Blackheads?

21 minutes  ·  20 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS’ Jules Robinson Has An Epic Beauty Stash

22 minutes  ·  15 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Can You Do Too Many Sheet Masks?

22 minutes  ·  13 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Libby Babet Is The Expert On Exercise-Proof Beauty

26 minutes  ·  08 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Best Budget-Friendly Body Moisturisers

17 minutes  ·  06 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Deb Hutton: An Australian Media Icon

21 minutes  ·  01 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How To Keep Makeup Off Your Clothes

20 minutes  ·  30 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Steph Claire Smith: Model, Influencer & Entrepreneur

21 minutes  ·  25 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why Won’t My Fake Tan Stick To My Legs?

15 minutes  ·  23 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio