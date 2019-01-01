The Time-Saving Beauty Routine Michelle Battersby Swears By

Today’s guest, Michelle Battersby, is the CMO of Keep It Cleaner, an Aussie fitness and wellness empire that you’ve probably seen on Instagram. (FYI we also spoke to co-founders Steph Claire Smith here and Laura Henshaw here).
Before that, she helped launch the dating app Bumble in Australia, so Michelle is no stranger to a hectic work schedule.
In this episode, Michelle tells Amy all about her time-saving, simple skincare and makeup routines, and the products that make her feel alive.
Plus, she shares some amazing Lady Startup recommendations, including a gorgeous lipstick from a cult brand in the Philippines.
And in Spendy Savey, Michelle tells us about her fave body scrub that’ll make you feel pampered and delicious.
The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;
- Eve Lom Cream Cleanser, $37. https://bit.ly/2zyDN84
- Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Daily Peel, $141. https://bit.ly/2A7YK9Q
- Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair, $152. https://bit.ly/3gstQK4
- REN Clean Skincare Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream, $76. https://bit.ly/2yF46sS
- Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mask, $19. https://bit.ly/3d70TBg
- Hourglass Illusion Hyaluronic Skin Tint, $90. https://bit.ly/2Xx7HS5
- RMS Beauty Un-Cover Up, $58. https://bit.ly/2Xvbv6k
- NARS Liquid Laguna Bronzer, $64. https://bit.ly/3c0ph6c
- Sunnies Face Fluffmatte in Nudist - find out more about the brand here: https://www.instagram.com/sunniesface/
- Frank Body Lip Balm, $11.95. https://bit.ly/3c4AjaF
- Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, $72. https://bit.ly/3c6aZRA
- Elle Effect. https://elleeffect.com/
- Wella Professionals. https://bit.ly/3gsLVaX
- Frank Body Express-o Coffee Scrub, $19.95. https://bit.ly/2TECT0r
Spendy:
- La Mer The Eye Concentrate, $315. https://bit.ly/2X2Eq2I
Savey:
- Frank Body Original Coffee Scrub, $16.95. https://bit.ly/2THdVh8
CREDITS
Host: Amy Clark
Guest: Michelle Battersby
Producer: Leah Porges
