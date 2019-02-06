Ksenija Lukich Uses An...Interesting Product As A Lip Balm

You can find all the products mentioned in this episode, right here.

Ksenija is the E! Host Australia. If there's a cool event you can bet she's covered it and she also interviews the biggest stars in the world on the daily.

In this episode Ksenija chats about having eczema through her teens and which products are best to treat scarring.

Plus she reveals the product she found from her mother's baby store that works a treat for chapped lips.

In our Spendy Savey segment she shares her favourite cheap buy to make your lashes stand out for any event.

CREDITS

Host: Leigh Campbell

With thanks to Ksenija Lukich

Producer: Rachael Hart

