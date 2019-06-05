Why Jessica Sepel Puts Apple Cider Vinegar On Her Pimples

Nutritionist Jessica Sepel likes keeping things natural - both in the kitchen and in her bathroom cabinet.



In this episode of In Her Bag, Jess tells Leigh about the pimple saviour she keeps in her pantry, and why she reckons a good ole fashioned wash cloth is the best exfoliant out there.



Plus, we hear all about the natural skincare brands that have earnt a full time spot in Jess' beauty routine.



And in our Spendy Savey segment, Jess shares her own formula for improving your skin from the inside out.

You can find all the products mentioned in todays show below;







All of our editorial products are independently selected and curated by our team because we love them and reckon you'll love them too. If you buy something we link to on our site, Mamamia may earn commission.

CREDITS:

Host: Leigh Campbell

With thanks to Jessica Sepel

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

If you want more beauty tips and tricks, you can join our You Beauty Facebook Group here… https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/?ref=br_rs

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter… https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here. ... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/



This episode was brought to you by Maybelline New York