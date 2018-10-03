In Her Bag: Elle Halliwell

Find all the products mentioned in this episode here:

Elle Halliwell is an Australian journalist who's worked for over a decade in print and television.

In 2016 she made national headlines after revealing she was battling a rare

blood cancer while she was pregnant with her first child.

Elle’s health battle sparked a passion for raising awareness of rare blood cancers and also motivated her to move to more natural products.

In this episode, she opens up her beauty bag to share her favourite natural skin care and makeup tips.

Plus in our Spendy/Savey segment, she talks about the at home light therapy that makes her skin feel plump and hydrated.

