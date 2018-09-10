Find all the products mentioned in this episode here.

How To Reapply Sunscreen Over Makeup & Finding The Right Concealer

On this episode, Kelly and Leigh talk about how to protect your skin from the sun when you're wearing makeup. And if you're sick of getting concealer caught in the wrinkles around your eyes, you're not alone! Leigh has some great tips for choosing the right one for you.

Plus in our Spendy/Savey segment, we reveal how you can plump up your lips without anyone sticking a needle anywhere.

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart

