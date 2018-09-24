Should You Brush Wet Hair & How To Get Rid Of Blackheads

Find all the products mentioned in this episode here.

It's the question we've asked many times...how the heck do you get rid of blackheads when it seems nothing will make them go away? Lucky for you Leigh and Kelly are here to share their favourite products to keep your skin blackhead free.

And, if you've ever wondered whether you should be brushing or combing wet hair, our beauty experts have all the answers.

Plus in our Spendy/ Savey segment, Leigh shares her favourite liquid eyeliner, ever.

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart

