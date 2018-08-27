Are Sulfates Evil And Do You Need Primer?

Find all the beauty products we mentioned in this episode here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/primer-makeup/

The day has finally arrived!

Episode one of our brand new beauty podcast, You Beauty, is here and our hosts Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren are bronzed, moisturised and ready to answer all your questions.

On this episode we’ll let you know whether you’ve been wasting your time with primer and if you should be as scared of sulphates and silicones in shampoo as everyone says you should.

Plus in our Spendy/Savey segment we’ll tell you about the $3 face mask that actually works!

Already hooked? Subscribe to the show here.

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/?ref=br_rs

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter... https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.