News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

The Disappearance Of Sydney Model Revelle Balmain

true crime conversations

15 hours ago · 31 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

It was November 1994 and Jan Balmain was confused. She was waiting for her 22-year-old daughter Revelle to get off the train from Sydney to Newcastle. Revelle was supposed to be visiting before heading off to Japan for a career changing modelling gig. 

But Revelle never got off the train. Instead, hours earlier Revelle, who was working as a sex worker as well as a model, allegedly finished her shift at a client’s house, was dropped at a nearby bar, and was never heard from again. Her possessions littered the streets of Bellevue Hill where she lived. 

In this episode we speak with award winning journalist and author Caroline Overington. 

Caroline investigated the disappearance of Revelle in the late 1990s for the Good Weekend Magazine. She has also covered high profile missing person’s cases such as the disappearance of William Tyrell for The Australian podcast ‘Nowhere Child’. Her work as a journalist has made her a revered fixture in the Australian media landscape.

CREDITS

Guests: Caroline Overington https://www.carolineoverington.com/ 

Host: Jessie Stephens

Producer and editor: Elise Cooper

RESEARCH

CONTACT US

Tell us what you think of the show via email at truecrime@mamamia.com.au or on the PodPhone 02 8999 9386. 

Join our closed Facebook community to discuss this episode. Just search True Crime Conversations on Facebook or follow this link https://bit.ly/3982S5P

More Episodes

The Disappearance Of Sydney Model Revelle Balmain

31 minutes  ·  15 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Drugs, Dictators, A Diabolical Plot: The Last Voyage Of The Pong Su

39 minutes  ·  25 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A Shark, A Tattooed Arm, And A Baffling Murder Mystery

46 minutes  ·  18 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Qandeel Baloch Was Murdered For What She Posted Online

45 minutes  ·  11 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Inside The Twisted Van Breda Family Murder

41 minutes  ·  04 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

"I Was In A Horror Film”: Surviving The Salt Creek Attacks

45 minutes  ·  26 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Diabolical And Detonated; The Collar Bomb Heist

30 minutes  ·  19 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Eastern Suburbs Killer

37 minutes  ·  12 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Perfect Murder Or Tragic Accident: What Happened To Rebecca Zahau

45 minutes  ·  05 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Katherine Knight: The Abattoir Murderer Of Aberdeen

41 minutes  ·  29 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Claremont Serial Killer

46 minutes  ·  22 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Best Of 2019: The Case Of Balcony Murderer Simon Gittany

52 minutes  ·  08 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Best Of 2019: The Bowraville Murders

55 minutes  ·  01 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Best Of 2019: The Beauty Queen Killer

65 minutes  ·  25 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Sydney Siege: Part Two

42 minutes  ·  18 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Sydney Siege: Part One

44 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

John Edwards And The Family Murder That Shook Australia

27 minutes  ·  04 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

It Took 30 Years To Solve The Mystery Of What Happened To Ursula Barwick

46 minutes  ·  27 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Easey Street Murders And The Mystery That Followed

40 minutes  ·  20 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Anne Hamilton-Byrne And The Children Who Were Never Hers

30 minutes  ·  13 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio