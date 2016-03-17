Parenting Has Made Me Gross

One minute you're a human with hygiene standards. Nek minnit, you have a child and those standards plummet. We meet a mum thrown out of a fast food restaurant for a misdeed. Plus, Holly Wainwright has a motherly message for celebrity chefs. And the Very Good Reason why it's ok to staple your kids hemline together.

Show notes:

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to special guest Carla GS

Instagram: @carlaandthegoodstuff

Twitter: @carlalovescake

Contact the show on the Facebook page, via twitter, or by emaling podcast@mamamia.com.au

This show was produced by... Monique Bowley and Holly Wainwright for the Mamamia Women's Network.