Forgetful Parents, Unite!

Shout-out to the parents who are running late whilst listening to this show, because no one told us that as a parent, you'd have to be organised. And for some of us that's easier said than done. Plus, what's protocol when it comes to organising an 18th birthday bash these days, and is it normal for a mum's libido to flatline after birth?

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo.

With special thanks to Jody Allen and Christie Hayes.

Holly and Christie made a podcast together, all about the first year of a baby's life. It's called Year One.

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne.