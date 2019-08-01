The One Fatal Flaw From The New Season Of The Bachelor

The Spill is Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It's snackable and perfect for your commute home. On the show today...

We’re only one week into the new season of The Bachelor, so why have people already noticed a glaring flaw?

Two of the Queer Eye cast members are making it look like they’re in a relationship, but is it just all a publicity stunt?

Fiona O’Loughlin was one of TV’s biggest stars, so why can't she now get a job?

This weekend’s new blockbuster movie was pretty much made for dudes, so which leading lady has stolen their thunder?

Read Jess Wang's great opinion on The Bachelor here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/entertainment/the-bachelor-australia/kristen-bachelor-2019/

