Luke Toki’s Real Life Survivor Battle

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Australia was devastated to see Luke voted off Australian Survivor last night. We’ve got the King of the Jungle himself on the show to tell us all about it. (Check out the Go Fund Me here...https://bit.ly/2knNsH2)

Kim Kardashian has revealed the lengthy process that goes into naming a Kardashian baby, so as the only sister without a child why is Kendall making headlines in regards to this topic?

Brad Pitt has said that he is not going to campaign for an Oscar this year, but is this actually just him attempting a win via reverse psychology? (Check out Laura's article about campaigning for an Oscar here.....https://bit.ly/2lQ1DF7)

