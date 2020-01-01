News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

The Missing Link In The Chrissy Teigen Conversation

the spill

13 hours ago · 17 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

On the show today…

The upcoming US election has the whole world captivated. Now, it's sparked an internet feud between Jennifer Aniston and Kanye West. What's Kanye done now?

And former rom-com leading man, Hugh Grant, reveals his ideal plot line for a Notting Hill sequel. But it's not what fan's were expecting (or wanting) to hear.

Plus, in today's deep dive...Chrissy Teigen addresses her decision to publicise the loss of her baby in such a raw manner.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Melanie Sauer

LINKS: `

"Hi" - essay by Chrissy Teigen - Medium

"How To Tell If You're Rich In Australia"Mamamia Out Loud

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/ 

Subscribe to The Spill Newsletter... 

https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

The Missing Link In The Chrissy Teigen Conversation

17 minutes  ·  13 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Candice Warner, Lara Bingle and Australia's Sl*t Shaming Narrative

14 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Adele's Return To The Spotlight Highlights An Impossible Expectation

17 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Truth Behind The Bachelorette Headlines

17 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

INTERVIEW: Selling Sunset's Mary & Romain Set The Record Straight

23 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Were Wrong About Naomi Campbell All Along

16 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Schapelle Corby's Strategic Reality TV Edit

16 minutes  ·  19 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Packed To The Rafters And The Curse Of 'Wholesome TV Families'

17 minutes  ·  18 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

That Time Isabel Lucas Refused To Take A COVID Test

16 minutes  ·  15 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why The Charmed Reboot Is Causing Controversy

16 minutes  ·  14 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A Celebrity Cheating Scandal And A Handwritten Note

15 minutes  ·  13 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Erin Molan And The True Price Of Fame

17 minutes  ·  12 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mindy Kaling And The Motherhood Conversation We Should Be Having

14 minutes  ·  11 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Approve of Zoë Foster Blake's "Terrible Business Move"

14 minutes  ·  08 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Real Story Behind the Bachelorette Walk Out

15 minutes  ·  07 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

INTERVIEW: Elly and Becky Miles on How The Bachelorette Ends

19 minutes  ·  06 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kylie Jenner and the Death of Instagram Culture

14 minutes  ·  05 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

WATCH CLUB: Stan's 'The Comey Rule' Nails Trump

21 minutes  ·  02 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Power of Chrissy Teigen's Grief

13 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Georgia Love: Her Wedding, Public Scrutiny & The Bachelor

20 minutes  ·  30 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio