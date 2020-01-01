The Missing Link In The Chrissy Teigen Conversation

On the show today…

The upcoming US election has the whole world captivated. Now, it's sparked an internet feud between Jennifer Aniston and Kanye West. What's Kanye done now?

And former rom-com leading man, Hugh Grant, reveals his ideal plot line for a Notting Hill sequel. But it's not what fan's were expecting (or wanting) to hear.



Plus, in today's deep dive...Chrissy Teigen addresses her decision to publicise the loss of her baby in such a raw manner.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Melanie Sauer



LINKS: `

"Hi" - essay by Chrissy Teigen - Medium

"How To Tell If You're Rich In Australia" - Mamamia Out Loud

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to The Spill Newsletter...

https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.