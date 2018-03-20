Married At First Sight #31: Hashtag Davina, Hashtag Coconut Oil

Troy declares he loves Carly and Ash hates seeing him joyful. Davina refuses to apologise for ruining three relationships, while Dean claims Tracey's been sending him sexy texts.

READ MORE

Married At First Sight is delaying flights at Sydney Airport.

Tracey gives her take on the 'inappropriate' texts from Dean after their split.

Catch up on ALL our written recaps of the show, plus some not-so-serious investigative breakouts.

CONTACT US

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens.

Producer: Luca Lavigne.

Join our Bachelor in Paradise Lols group on Facebook.

Come join our Married At First Sight Lols group on Facebook.

SHARE YOUR FEELINGS AND FAN THEORIES. We want to hear them. The pod phone is 02 8999 9386.

Or flick us an email. podcast@mamamia.com.au

This show is part of the Mamamia Podcast Network.