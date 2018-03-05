Married At First Sight #23: Sexy Texts And Male Lingerie

Justin goes lingerie shopping on his own. Troy takes Ashley's mum on a date and it's weird. Sarah and Telv sit down for a counselling session with John Aiken, who seems to have a cold.

Your hosts are THE TWINS, Clare and Jessie Stephens.

Sarah says her fight with Telv wasn't as it seemed on the show...

https://www.mamamia.com.au/real-reason-behind-mafs-fight/

We found ALL the MAFS audition tapes and they're... unwatchable

https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-audition-tapes/

Catch up on ALL our written recaps of the show, plus some not-so-serious investigative breakouts.

https://www.mamamia.com.au/married-at-first-sight-2018/

