Luke Warm Sex & Seven Year Switches

Luke McGregor was a 25 year old virgin. Now has become the hero of all our sex lives. He joins Rosie Waterland and Laura Brodnick for a hard chat about putting your sex life on national TV. The Seven Year Switch drew massive ratings but Laura is calling on us all to stop watching. And Xena fans rejoice: the warrior princess is the latest reboot to hit our screens.

Rosie Waterland,and Laura Brodnick

With thanks to special guest Luke McGregor whose brilliant show, Luke Warm Sex, is on ABC1 on Wednesdays at 9pm, or anytime on iview.

Rosie recommends Frasier

Laura recommends Big Love.

