BONUS: House of Cards

NO SEASON FOUR SPOILERS.



Season Four of House of Cards has arrived on Netflix.

Which means more Frank. More Clare. And a lot more drama.

Political nerd Jamila Rizvi joins Rosie Waterland and Sarah Jane Collins for a bingeworthy discussion on what has happened so far. And what is to come.





Show Notes

Your hosts are

Rosie Waterland and Sarah Jane Collins

With thanks to Jamila Rizvi

Contact the show on the Facebook page, via twitter, or by emailing podcast@mamamia.com.au

This show was produced by Monique Bowley and Holly Wainwright for the Mamamia Women's Network.