Bachelor Richie and all about Love

It’s all about Richie, Richie, Richie…but what's the strategy behind the choice for Australia's new Bachelor?

I’m A Celebrity has been put out of its misery and not everyone is happy that Fev won. And a 25 year old virgin made a TV show about sex. Will Luke Warm Sex leave us wanting more?

Plus Mia Freedman joins the panel for an in-depth look at Judd Apatow's new Netflix show, LOVE. Is it lovable?

Show Notes

Your hosts are

Rosie Waterland, and Laura Brodnick

With thanks to Mia Freedman

Rosie recommends "the cheesiest true crime bizarre tv" - Deadly Women on Netflix

Laura Brodnick recommends "action comedy spy drama", Chuck - on itunes.

Contact the show on the Facebook page, via twitter, or by emaling podcast@mamamia.com.au

This show was produced by Holly Wainwright and Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Women's Network.



This show was brought to you by the Nescafe Red Mug Machine, available at Woolworths.