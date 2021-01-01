The Highs & Lows Of Medicinal Cannabis

Five years ago the Federal Government made it legal for some patients to access medicinal cannabis, but that doesn't mean it's now free or easy to obtain.

The Quicky speaks to an expert to find out the facts about cannabinoid treatment in Australia, including the costs and the conditions that currently qualify for its use.

We also speak to a mother who has gone to extraordinary lengths to ease the ongoing pain and suffering of her son, and wants to do everything she can to ensure other families don't have to spend all their time and money seeking out treatment overseas.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

Guests:

Yvonne Bonomo - Associate Professor in the Department of Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences at the University of Melbourne, and researcher at The Australian Centre for Cannabinoid Clinical and Research Excellence

Lanai Carter - Her son Lindsay Carter has been using medicinal cannabis to treat Epilepsy and an inoperable brain tumour

You can read more about Lanai and Lindsay's story here

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.