We're Running Out Of Grown-Ups

John McCain died this week. Donald never liked John McCain, because John McCain was captured and tortured for five years during the Vietnam war. Donald was never captured on account of his bone spurs.

Meet the guys who tape Trump's papers back together

Jared and Ivanka made at least $82M last year while serving in the White House

A lot of people think something isn't quite right with Melania Trump

Your hosts are Mia Freedman and Amelia Lester.

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne for the Mamamia Women's Network.