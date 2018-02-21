Thoughts And Prayers, Again

The 18th school shooting of 2018 felt different. After 17 people died in Florida, students, teachers stood up and called 'BS' to Trump's "thoughts and prayers". The President dodged responsibility however, blaming mental health and the FBI, who he claims were distracted by their efforts to prove his campaign colluded with Russia. Speaking of Russia, Mueller indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian groups for meddling in the 2016 US election. Finally. But why do we have to look back to 2014 to figure out why they did it? And how does another woman claiming she had an affair with Trump threaten national security?

