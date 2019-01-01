Simi Polonsky Returns With Some Beautiful News

The first time Simi Polonsky Hoffman was on No Filter, she was deep in grief.

Her husband, Shua, had died of a sudden illness, leaving her with two children and another on the way.

Simi and her sisters run a clothing line in New York City inspired by their Orthodox Jewish Faith and without Shua, she didn't know what her future looked like.

But there's a new chapter in Simi's story that we are so happy to bring you today.

Join us on No Filter to hear the story of hope we all really need at the moment.

Links: The Frock NYC

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman . You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her free weekly column here.

Guest: Simi Polonsky Hoffman

Producer: Melanie Tait, Luca Lavigne

Technical Producer: Ian Camilleri