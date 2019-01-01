News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

How Are You Doing? A Check In With Turia Pitt

no filter

15 hours ago · 24 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Today, I’m Skyping with Turia Pitt- mining engineer, athlete, motivational speaker, author, mother and bloody legend. I wanted to ask her about how to cope with adversity and she has some sage advice. 

You can listen to the other two No Filter interviews I’ve done with Turia  HERE and HERE.

And you can buy her books and courses HERE.

Recommendations: Tiger King, Dear Edward

Credits:

Host: Mia Freedman . You can find Mia on Instagram and get her free weekly newsletter. 

Guest: Turia Pitt

Producer: Luca Lavigne 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

 

More Episodes

How Are You Doing? A Check In With Turia Pitt

24 minutes  ·  15 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How Are You Doing? A Check In With Alison Brahe-Daddo

21 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Julia Baird Finds Light In The Darkness

42 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How Are You Doing? A Check In With Susan Carland

22 minutes  ·  01 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How Are You Doing? A Check In With Amelia Lester

29 minutes  ·  30 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Sara Marie Fedele: The Original Reality Star

56 minutes  ·  27 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Extraordinary True Story of Susan Francis: Part Two

45 minutes  ·  25 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How Are You Doing? A Check In With Libby Trickett

15 minutes  ·  23 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Extraordinary True Story of Susan Francis

34 minutes  ·  22 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Power of Female Friendship: Mandy & Kate's Story

47 minutes  ·  15 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The M Word: Why So Many Women Are Angry And Weepy

51 minutes  ·  08 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Megan Gale Has Found Her Voice

44 minutes  ·  01 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Gabbie Stroud Has A Few Things She Wants School Parents To Know

46 minutes  ·  23 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Pop Up: How To Launch A Business In Six Weeks

14 minutes  ·  18 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

When You Realise Your Parents Aren't Bulletproof

47 minutes  ·  16 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ellie Cole Defied Expectations

45 minutes  ·  09 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Meghan, Diana & What Happens When Strong Women Stand Up To The Royals

41 minutes  ·  06 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tim Minchin: Success, Failure, Family and Coming Home

43 minutes  ·  02 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why Tory Shepherd Doesn't Want Kids

40 minutes  ·  26 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Marlee & Keely Silva: What January 26 Means To Us

33 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio