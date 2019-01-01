News
Gabbie Stroud Has A Few Things She Wants School Parents To Know

no filter

a day ago · 46 minutes

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Here are some things worth knowing about school life: 

Teachers aren't on call for parents 24/7... and under no circumstances should a parent ever follow a teacher home from school to talk about their child. Seriously. That happens.

Gabbie left teaching a few years ago and did odd jobs like cleaning while she wrote her first book, the best-selling 'Teacher'. 

She's back now with a new book, 'Dear Parents', a sometimes uncomfortable look at how easy it is for parents to cross boundaries with teachers.

In this episode, she joins Mia Freedman to talk about how parents can negotiate that relationship with the other adult in their children's lives... the teacher. 

It's Gabbie's second time on No Filter, check out her first visit here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/gabbie-stroud-broke-up-with-teaching/

Click here to subscribe to No Filter.

We have a new podcast! If you are looking for love and are opening to trying something new, click here to listen to Eligible: https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/eligible/

NEXT WEEK 

Ada Calhoun talks about Gen X women and why they're living in crisis. She's written about it in her book 'Why We Can't Sleep'

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman 

Guest: Gabbie Stroud

Producer: Melanie Tait 

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

No Filter is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here

