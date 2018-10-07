Gabbie Stroud Broke Up With Teaching

When Gabbie Stroud shut the door on her primary school classroom in 2014, she knew that she was leaving teaching forever. Between the growing curriculum, demanding parents and standardised tests like Naplan, Gabbie had begun to see her role not as a teacher, but as a data analyst.

Now Gabbie has written a memoir, Teacher, which tells her story: How she came to teaching, what our kids need from their teachers - and what finally broke her.

