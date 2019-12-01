Cate and Bronte Campbell: From Golden Girl To Disappointment

Imagine if your biggest professional rival was also your sister. And imagine if your profession was one of the most unforgiving in the world.

Cate and Bronte Campbell have been competing against one another for almost all their lives and yet in 2016, during the 100m freestyle at the Rio Olympics, something went horribly wrong for Cate. What happened next would affect both sisters and change Cate's attitude to swimming for a long time.

In this episode, Cate and Bronte join Mia Freedman to discuss the behind-the-scenes reality of their careers as professional swimmers, growing up in Africa before moving to Australia, what it's like to date a professional athlete and how they manage to be each other's greatest rivals and biggest supporters.

